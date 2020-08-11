Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former minister of finance Des Van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission

By TIMESLIVE - 11 August 2020

Former minister of finance Des Van Rooyen is expected to appear before the state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in Johannesburg on Tuesday.


The commission said Van Rooyen would give evidence relating to appointments at the National Treasury during his short period as minister.

He is expected to cross-examine former director-general at the Treasury Lungile Fuzile.

