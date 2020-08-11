Judgment reserved in bid to force council meeting
A judge of the high court will now decide whether an urgent council meeting must be held for political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay to finally elect a new mayor.
Argument on the matter was heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, with counsel for the DA asking judge Irma Schoeman to instruct the speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay council, Buyelwa Mafaya, to call the meeting as soon as possible...
