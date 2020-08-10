IN QUOTES | Julius Malema's Women's Day address - 'women are still oppressed'

Here are seven critical quotes from his address:

Women in leadership

“Women are still oppressed because the majority of highly funded non-governmental organisations are not led by women. Women are still oppressed because higher positions in business and government are still occupied by men to the exclusion of women, even when they do qualify.”

Gender-based violence

“Women are still persecuted wherever they go, on the basis of their gender. It is women who fear being raped every day, they fear sexual harassment in workplaces, at churches and in their own homes.”

White males still dominate

“Despite the foundation that the 1956 generation has laid, women in general and African women in particular, are struggling for recognition in the economic structure. If you go to the JSE, there are no women, except the CEO.

It is not just males, but it is white males who are leading in these strategic companies of our country. We need to fight and ensure that our own companies are not transferred back into the hands of white males.”

Pay