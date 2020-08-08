Covid-19 corruption could end ANC rule, says Tutu foundation

The ANC risks losing power if it cannot halt corruption among its members, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation warned on Saturday.

“For the state, the window of opportunity is closing to demonstrate the courage and the muscle to act decisively and hold the culprits in its ranks accountable, regardless of who they are,” read a statement from foundation CEO Piyushi Kotecha.

“If it closes we must brace ourselves for turbulence. For, in democracies, when the people are ready, governments change.”