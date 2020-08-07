‘Give us the money, or else ...’

United Front threatens Treasury with legal action if it continues to withhold R1.2bn in grants

Pay up the R1.2bn in grants owed to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality within five days or face legal action, the United Front Eastern Cape has threatened the National Treasury.



The party, of which acting city boss Mvuleni Mapu (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-07-28-mapu-right-man-for-the-job-mayor-says/) is a regional executive member, has accused the Treasury of having “ulterior motives” by withholding the equitable share and conditional grants — to the tune of more than a billion rand...

