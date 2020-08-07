ANC lets mayor who called coloured people 'boesmans' off the hook

An ANC mayor who called coloured people “boesmans” has been let off the hook.

The party's national disciplinary appeals committee — chaired by Nomvula Mokonyane — has eased a sentence imposed on Nkosenjani Speelman, a mayor in the Free State, for using derogatory the language.

The ANC's provincial disciplinary committee had slapped him with an 18-month ban from all party activities, after Speelman called coloured people in Matjhabeng “boesmans” who should be subjected to “skop and donner”.

He had made these remarks while addressing members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The mayor, noted Mokonyane, admitted to having used the term “boesmans” to a group of coloured young people had encountered during the lockdown. They were drinking alcohol next to a tavern, while Matjhabeng was welcoming the soldiers.