‘No room to tolerate corruption’: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19 criminality

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is adamant that corruption entwined with the country's Covid-19 pandemic will be rooted out, and those implicated will face the full might of the law.

“There is no room to tolerate corruption anywhere, not in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), any other part of health services, or in government in general,” he said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has made this very clear, and all ministers are firm and determined to uproot corruption.”

The ANC has come under scrutiny in the past few weeks after party members allegedly looted Covid-19 funds and are claimed to be involved in PPE tender scandals.

Members of the governing party implicated in PPE tender scandals include presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband, Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his MMC wife Loyiso Masuku.