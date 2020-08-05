Coalition government talks heat up
A decision on whether the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have a new coalition government in place by the end of next week will come down to the best offer on the table.
Minority parties in the Bay are fed up with the ANC’s stance on the Eastern Cape government’s plans to place the municipality under administration and dissolve the council...
