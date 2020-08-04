ANC wants agency set up to deal with white-collar crime and corruption

The ANC NEC wants its deployees in the government to urgently establish a multidisciplinary agency to deal with white-collar crime and corruption.

This is one of the resolutions of this past weekend’s three-day sitting of the national executive committee (NEC).

“The NEC declared its full support for the decision, announced by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa, to refer all allegations of corruption in the procurement for Covid-19 goods and services to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and for the establishment of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team to investigate Covid-19 corruption. It urges this team to move with speed to bring those responsible to book,” the party said in a statement.

“The NEC called upon the ANC-led government to urgently establish a permanent multidisciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption.

“Furthermore, the NEC called upon all law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without fear, favour or prejudice.”