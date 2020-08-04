All Western Cape MECs and partners get clean bill of health in lifestyle audit

Winde said the lifestyle audits — which would be repeated when the MECs ended their term — were “to ensure that no-one is able to use their position on the provincial executive to enrich themselves”.

They covered two years up to May 31 2019, and Winde said: “The final report found that all ministers and their spouses led lifestyles commensurate with their income during the two-year period and did not pick up any conflicts of interest.

“Nexus have, however, advised that the director-general, Harry Malila, should request members of the executive to declare interests in any dormant or non-active business entities, in line with best practice. In the interests of full transparency, the director-general will be doing this.

“I thank my cabinet for submitting themselves to this process, showing their individual commitment to the values of a clean, open and transparent government.”