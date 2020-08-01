Mbeki criticises failure to demilitarise the police

“All this showed that the then ANC leadership either did not understand the reasoning within the movement which had resulted in the change from the SAP to the SAPS, or viewed that reasoning with contempt, and therefore abruptly repositioned the police as an instrument of repression, led by generals, like the apartheid SAP,” said Mbeki, who resigned as president in September 2008 at the request of the ANC.

He said the police involvement in the massacre of mineworkers at Marikana in 2012 could not be separated from the 2010 remilitarisation of the police.

Recognising the importance of this matter, the National Development Plan made a specific recommendation to “demilitarise the police”, he said.

“It says: 'The decision to demilitarise the police force, moving away from its history of brutality, was a goal of transformation after 1994. The remilitarisation of the police in recent years has not garnered greater community respect for police officers, nor has it secured higher conviction rates. Certainly, a paramilitary police force does not augur well for a modern democracy and a capable developmental state. The commission believes that the police should be demilitarised'.”

Nothing has been done to implement this important recommendation, wrote Mbeki.

He said the 2010 radical departure from the policies on policing contained in the Ready to Govern document exemplified exactly the abandonment of ANC values and principles which the 54th ANC National Conference condemned.