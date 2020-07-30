Social distancing at Andrew Mlangeni's home — a police investigation & denials
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says there was no contravention of lockdown regulations at the home of struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni earlier this week.
Mthembu’s response came as scores continued to take to social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, to question whether leaders were exempt from abiding by the law, which allows for up to 50 people to gather at funerals.
“There are only 50 people, including the family at the funeral service of ubaba Andrew Mlangeni. I am part of the 50. At the morning church service at his house there were even less than 50 people. Yes many people lined his street in honour of this wonderful man,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
There are only 50 people , including the family , at the funeral service of ubaba #AndrewMlangeni . Iam part of the 50 . At the morning church service at his house there were even less than 50 people. Yes many people lined his street in honour of this wonderful man .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) July 29, 2020
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the community had “erupted spontaneously” on Tuesday to pay their last respects during the arrival of Mlangeni's coffin before the funeral on Wednesday.
He said they were not invited by the ANC leadership, and said marshals had tried to push them back.
The investigation
On Wednesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said police were investigating whether mourners breached the Disaster Management Act at Mlangeni’s home on Tuesday.
He said the decision to investigate followed calls by the public, to arrest individuals who violated the law. ANC officials, members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and Mlangeni's neighbours gathered for the arrival of the coffin.
Naidoo said once the investigation had been concluded, the directorate for public prosecutions would make a decision upon receiving the docket.
What South Africans had to say:
Scared,no social distancing at Tatu Mlangeni's funeral, uzohamba nabaninzi strue— Dr D@chieftainess (@nowiza) July 29, 2020
@Thabisoo I just want to comment on the photos circulating from baba Andrew Mlangeni's funeral.— Shibu Mamabolo (@mamabolo_shibu) July 29, 2020
I am very concerned and disappointed at the same time about how our leaders didn't observe social distancing. And for those ones who were seen smoking cigarettes 😪 any RIP to him
I thought the message was loud & clear that all regulations around social distancing would be observed at the funeral of Ntate Mlangeni. How do we expect citizens to follow regulations if they are disregarded by our leadership? This is Trumpian in all respects. Hope funeral is ok— Morailane Morailane (@Morailane1) July 28, 2020
Dont know why SAP's want to investigate politicians ignore ALL social distancing rules at the funeral of late Mlangeni. There is enough video evidence going around to arrest them.— Just Saying... (@somanyhappening) July 30, 2020
At a state funeral, no social distancing, massive crowd, law enforcement smoking illicit cigarettes on live television during a 4 month national ban. Citizens couldn't travel to bury their grandmothers and aunts but these so called leaders flout regulations on live TV. Shameful— Kwazi (@Kwazzay) July 29, 2020