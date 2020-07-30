Social distancing at Andrew Mlangeni's home — a police investigation & denials

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says there was no contravention of lockdown regulations at the home of struggle stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni earlier this week.

Mthembu’s response came as scores continued to take to social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, to question whether leaders were exempt from abiding by the law, which allows for up to 50 people to gather at funerals.

“There are only 50 people, including the family at the funeral service of ubaba Andrew Mlangeni. I am part of the 50. At the morning church service at his house there were even less than 50 people. Yes many people lined his street in honour of this wonderful man,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.