Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng sticks to his guns on Israel comments

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has argued that judges should not be forced to pretend they don't hold strong views on religions to which they subscribe.

This was expressed in a formal response to a complaint by Africa 4 Palestine regarding his views on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“Openness or transparency and accountability are not only some of the values on which our constitutional democracy rests, but are also an absolutely necessary antidote for poor governance and corruption.

He argued that when strong views held by judges were known, that would enable the public to assess judgments against those publicly stated views.

“Otherwise judges could lie low and pretend not to feel strongly about issues they really feel strongly about, only to pursue their undisclosed agendas under the guise of impartiality,” said Mogoeng.