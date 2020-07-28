Zuma, Ntlemeza and Phiyega knew of plans to suspend Hawks boss Dramat

Former president Jacob Zuma, ex-police commissioner Riah Phiyega and then Limpopo deputy police commissioner Berning Ntlemeza knew about the suspension of former Hawks head Anwa Dramat before he was informed in 2016.

This emerged on Tuesday during the testimony of former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Nhleko admitted discussing Dramat’s controversial suspension with Zuma and Phiyega before informing him - but denied ever discussing the matter with Ntlemeza. This was despite Ntlemeza having known that Dramat was going to be suspended as early as December 9 2016, when he was furnished with the intention to suspend by Nhleko.

Ntlemeza was eventually appointed to replace Dramat.

Dramat was asked by Nhleko to make representations why he should not be suspended owing to his alleged role in the “illegal” rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010.