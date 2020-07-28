Mbhazima Shilowa and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on Tito Mboweni's 'unscrupulous thieves' comments

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's recent statement on corruption in government has prompted responses from many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Mboweni expressed his opinion regarding the stolen Covid-19 relief funds, asking what kind of “unscrupulous thieves” would steal during a pandemic.

His statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would be investigating dozens of companies and individuals who are believed to have benefited from dodgy Covid-19 tenders.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni slammed corrupt business and government officials and called for those using the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to loot and steal to be punished.

“The wrongs being done by unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively. It is time that leadership led without fear, favour or prejudice. Watch the space,” he said.