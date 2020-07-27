SA has all the ingredients to recover from Covid-19 economic damage - Ramaphosa

SA has all the ingredients to recover from the economic damage caused by Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, adding that recovery has to start now.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa acknowledged the severity of the economic damage caused by the pandemic, saying the most recent indicators showed a drastic decline in economic activity and in investor confidence.

“Despite the support measures we have put in place, businesses are being forced to close and jobs are being lost,” he said. “The path to recovery will be long and difficult so it needs to start now.”

Ramaphosa said it was untenable and unacceptable to live with an unemployment rate of 30%, which will soon increase.

“It is also impossible to build an economy built on inequality,” he said.