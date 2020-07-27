METRO MATTERS | Pothole blues just won’t go away

Morningside residents have voiced their frustration about a pothole that has been left open for more than a year — saying it is an accident waiting to happen.

Ronnie Ludwick said ihe had reported a water leak in front of his Onyx Road home in 2018 and that had taken close to a year to fix.

Though the leak was fixed, the situation was a further headache for residents as municipal workers dug a hole to sort out the leak, never returning to fix it.

“The problem is, there is a pothole in front of my driveway,” he said.

“Half of the road is tar and the other half is gravel and with the street light not working, cars drive over and at night don’t notice the hole.”

He said he had reported the matter to the municipality numerous times and had been promised that people were going to be sent to fix the pothole but they had never come.

“Every time I call the municipality they give me different reference numbers, and I’ve seen municipal workers fixing other potholes in other streets but never once have I seen them in our street.”

He said that, with the help of a neighbour, he had to frequently fill the pothole with soil to level the road, but his temporary fix washed away every time it rained.

“I am a taxpayer and want to know when they are going to fix the problem.

“I have seen other roads being repaired before mine, but those roads were recently damaged.”

Neighbour Herman Wongom said he feared that a speeding car would one day cause an accident as the pothole took up half of the road.

“I’ve lived here since 1974 and we are paying high rates for the municipality to not be able to attend to our needs,” he said.

He said they had complained to the municipality countless times and due to frustration had decided to come up with ways to temporarily fix the problem.

“Filling the pothole with soil every now and then is not helping and instead the hole is expanding.

“The municipality needs to do something before someone gets injured or a driver damages his car.”

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the matter had been transferred to the roads department and would be investigated.

“The matter is under investigation, and a team will be dispatched to the area to do the repairs,” Mniki said.

- HeraldLIVE