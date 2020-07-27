Bhanga first to put in bid for mayoral spot

The DA’s Nqaba Bhanga is the first to have thrown his hat into the ring as a mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Calls for an urgent council meeting to be convened to elect a new mayor came after co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha announced last week that he would approach the province’s executive council to ask that the Bay council be dissolved.

However, he said this would depend on the council’s response to why he should not place the city under administration.

He gave the council seven days to come up with reasons.

Nqatha said the metro had been without a mayor for seven months, something not in the interest of good governance.

On Sunday, COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said she supported calls for an urgent special council meeting because “you cannot steer a ship without a captain and this ship needs a captain”.

She said the ANC-led coalition could not get its house in order “so they must just be forced to”.

“What is now happening in this city under the pseudo leadership of the ANC [et al] is nothing short of ridiculous.

“It is detrimental to the people of this city at a critical time when the municipality needs to deliver,” Sijadu said.

She said COPE was among the parties that had called for administration.

Thsonono Buyeye has been acting mayor since the former mayor, the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, was ousted in December 2019.

Sijadu was mum when asked who COPE would suggest was best suited for the position of mayor.

Bhanga said the DA had written to council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, asking that she call an urgent council meeting to elect a mayor, or face legal action.

In a statement sent out at the weekend, Bhanga said: “Senior leadership of the DA met and a decision was taken that we will revert to the courts to protect democracy and the interests of the people of Nelson Mandela Bay from an overzealous power grab by the province.

“The bar is set very high for a provincial government to place a municipality under administration and must not be taken lightly.

“The province must prove it has acted to support and service the municipality in the years and months leading up to this decision.

“I have requested that councillor Mafaya acts in the best interest of the residents and calls the meeting to elect a mayor and appoint a competent and qualified acting city manager on or before Tuesday.

“If councillor Mafaya fails to do so, we will turn to the courts to force her to act,” Bhanga said,

He said Nqatha had highlighted the ANC-led coalition’s unwillingness to elect a mayor, the appointment of “the unqualified and incompetent Mvuleni Mapu as acting city manager”, and the National Treasury’s decision to withhold R800m in grant funding as his reasons for levelling the threat of administration.

“The threat of administration could have been avoided had the province acted [in good time] to our repeated concerns,” he said.

The ACDP’s Lance Grootboom agreed an urgent meeting should be called but did not want to comment on a mayoral candidate.

The United Front’s Xolisile Peter said he did not believe it was necessary to appoint a mayor urgently.

“The Structures Act allows for the deputy mayor to step in when there is such a vacancy, until the council appoints. There is no time frame.

“This is all a political agenda to have the ANC take over the municipality,” Peter said.

He said Bobani would be his party’s mayoral candidate of choice, labelling Bobani’s ousting “a witch hunt”.

The EFF’s Ngawethu Madaka did not directly respond to questions surrounding calls for an urgent council meeting, instead saying the EFF believed there should be no interference from the provincial government as the municipality’s power to self-govern would be frustrated, leading to the municipality being unable to deliver basic services.

ANC regional spokesperson JP Pretorius said parties were still lobbying each other and engaging.

“The MEC set out seven days in his letter concerning the process,” he said.

