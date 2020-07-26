EFF in fresh campaign for removal of colonial and apartheid-era statues
All statues and monuments honouring colonial and apartheid-era leaders must be removed and replaced with those of freedom fighters.
This was the motion tabled by EFF MPL Yazini Tetyana during a virtual Eastern Cape legislature sitting on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.