Western Cape's Debbie Schäfer: kids are safer at school so let them learn

Schäfer said as of last week, there were 333 active Covid-19 cases among Western Cape education department (WCED) staff, equivalent to 0.8% of its complement. She said 379 pupils had tested positive since June 1, when the first grades returned to class.

“This amounts to 0.1% of learners in the grades that have returned to class, and many of these children have already recovered. No deaths of pupils have been reported to the WCED,” she said.

“These numbers accord with the advice received from health experts that children in general are less likely to get or spread Covid-19, and that they are less likely to get seriously ill from it.”

The total number of infected staff since the first case was reported on March 22 was 1,920, including cases reported before schools reopened. Twenty-one teachers and nine non-teaching staff had died.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues in this difficult time. It is especially difficult when health restrictions limit our ability to mourn together,” said Schäfer.

She said the teachers who died accounted for 0.84% of those who died of the disease in the province, and about 0.07% of the teacher cohort. Some 1,557 staff members had recovered.

Schäfer said there was no evidence of mass spreading of the coronavirus at schools, and she questioned why certain industries were opened while there were calls for schools to close.

“What we are not seeing is evidence that staff or pupils are at greater risk of acquiring Covid-19 at school than elsewhere,” she said.