'He has never sat with me': Nomvula Mokonyane denies Angelo Agrizzi's bribe claims

Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday denied a number of allegations made against her by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi when he testified earlier before the state capture inquiry.

Among the allegations made by Agrizzi was that Bosasa paid funeral expenses for family members of the former environmental affairs minister and hired a vehicle numerous times for her daughter. Mokonyane also allegedly received R50,000 in monthly bribes and made requests to Bosasa for the funding of ANC rallies.

Agrizzi claimed this was done to buy her influence. Bosasa needed to treat her well as she would provide them with protection regarding investigations against the company being conducted by the Special Investigating Unit.

Agrizzi also stated in his evidence that there were two occasions that he was present when Mokonyane was given money by the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. One of them was at her home.

“Mr Agrizzi never visited my home in my presence. I deny Mr Agrizzi was at my house with me present,” Mokonyane told the commission on Monday.