Food security, land reform hit by Covid-19 budget cuts: Didiza

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has had over R2bn cut from its budget due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the cuts may well hit the government's food security programmes across the country hard.

This was revealed in parliament on Tuesday when minister Thoko Didiza delivered her budget vote during a mini-plenary session of the National Assembly, following the supplementary budget delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni last month.

Mboweni's budget was necessitated by the government's reprioritisation of funds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced it to close down the economy in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

A number of government departments and entities have seen multibillion-rand budget cuts as a result of the new budget.