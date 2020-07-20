Officials accused of Bosasa enrichment to testify before Zondo inquiry

Eighteen months after the state capture inquiry led explosive evidence about the alleged corruption of a number of senior ANC leaders and government officials by facilities management company Bosasa, some of those implicated — including serving and former ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane respectively — will this week give sworn evidence about the damaging claims made against them.



Numerous other senior ANC politicians and high-ranking officials, including former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and ANC MP and National Assembly chair of chairs Cedric Frolick, had previously written to the inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to strongly refute the testimony given against them by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi...

