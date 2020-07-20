Municipal committee overstepping its mandate, Daniels says

Patriotic Alliance councillor and economic development political head Marlon Daniels has questioned Nelson Mandela Bay’s municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) for what he says is overstepping its mandate.



In a letter addressed to Mpac chair Phumza Tshanga, Daniels questioned the committee discussing and making recommendations regarding the disbanded Mandela Bay Development Agency board, an item he said was not even on the agenda during the committee’s meeting on Thursday...

