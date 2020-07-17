MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption

The Eastern Cape government had a tough time convincing MPs that it had things under control in its response to Covid-19 in the province.

The province's leadership also fielded hard questions about a slew of allegations of corruption ranging from the use of a guest house owned by a politician's daughter as an isolation facility, to unexplained payments by the OR Tambo district municipality, improper procurement of sanitisers and the infamous “scooter project”.

MPs also raised questions about the poor conditions of the Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth which were highlighted by the BBC.

The Eastern Cape delegation walked into a lion's den - led by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, who a day earlier grabbed national headlines for a speech at a memorial service of a departed comrade in which he said “it was un-ANC to discipline cadres that are in Covid-19 isolation because they are stressed and that will compromise their immune systems”.

ANC MPs were uncharacteristically at the forefront of punching holes in the presentation made by the province to the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs, where they were appearing to talk about their Covid-19 response plan.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe went as far as questioning the government's motto “leading development with excellence and integrity” - printed on the cover of the 88-page presentation, saying it was contrary to what was happening on the ground.