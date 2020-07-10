MBDA board chair Phil Goduka refuses to vacate position
‘I’m going nowhere’
Mandela Bay Development Agency board chair Phil Goduka is digging in his heels and refusing to leave.
The board was disbanded on Monday by acting Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye, but Goduka won’t budge, insisting that Buyeye does not have the power to remove him or disband the board...
