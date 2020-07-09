SA lacks skills to investigate 'complex corruption', Batohi tells parliament

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says the prosecuting authority wants to use the skills and capacity built up in the Zondo commission as it does not possess such expertise.

“The skills are very rare. There's very few that have these skills to investigate very complex corruption matters,” the national director of public prosecutions said about the state's law enforcement agencies.

Batohi told parliament's justice committee this week that the NPA has been engaging the Zondo commission in terms of being able to take over its IT systems and capabilities. These would be moved to law enforcement broadly — including the NPA's investigative directorate — to be able to investigate and prosecute complex commercial crimes.

Getting that capability “would be huge”, she said, but matching the salaries paid by the commission to its investigators and legal services remained a challenge.

“What we found is that, in government, the investigation and prosecution skills have been hollowed out in recent times.