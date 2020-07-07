Power struggle splits Bay ANC

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional bosses want the removal of Andile Lungisa as a mayoral committee member fast-tracked and speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and acting chief whip Litho Suka axed.



The call for their removal is included in a damning assessment of the ANC caucus by the party’s regional task team convener, Nceba Faku, co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula and treasurer Wandisile Jikeka...

