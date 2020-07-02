SACP breaks ranks with the ANC over reinstatement of VBS-accused officials

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Limpopo has broken ranks with the ANC and slammed the reinstatement of party leaders implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Party secretary Goodman Mitileni said in a statement on Thursday that the SACP would not associate itself with the reinstatement of those implicated in the VBS heist without due process clearing their names.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed the party had reinstated treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani.

“The South African Communist Party in Limpopo province is fully aligned with the party's national stance, that as a working-class party the SACP will not associate itself with any decision taken by any formation or organ of state for those implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank to be reinstated without due process clearing their names,” said Mitileni.

“We stand firm in our resolve both in words and in deeds against corruption.”