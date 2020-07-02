Remove Lungisa, urges ANCYL

The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela Bay is calling for the removal of several ANC councillors, including infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa, over events at a controversial council meeting on Monday.



The league’s hit list also includes the ANC’s acting chief whip, Litho Suka who, it says, failed to discipline the caucus, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and corporate services portfolio head Makhi Feni...

