Dad and daughter playtime preceded murder of ‘selfless’ SACP leader, child

Western Cape SA Communist Party district secretary Siyabulela Siswana and his daughter spent their last moments playing with toys in the living area of their home in Cape Town before they were both shot and killed.

Siswana and six-year-old Banele were gunned down in Mfuleni on Wednesday evening by unknown assailants. Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said two men, who had their faces covered, stormed the house of Siswana, who was 44 years old.

“One of the suspects fired several shots at the occupants. As a result, Siswana and his daughter died,” Potelwa said.

His wife Nokwanda, who is 39, was wounded.

Family friend Funeka Dlali, who visited Nokwanda in hospital, told TimesLIVE on Thursday she was in a critical condition.