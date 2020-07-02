DA to fight Disaster Management Act despite Constitutional Court setback

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will not halt its bid to challenge the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act despite its setback in the Constitutional Court.

On Wednesday, the apex court threw out the party's urgent application for direct access to the court to challenge the act, which empowers President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to declare a national state of disaster.

The state of disaster was used to impose a national lockdown in March, which is still in force, and create the national coronavirus command council — a powerful subcommittee of the cabinet which makes the lockdown rules.

As the economic impact of the lockdown took hold, the DA questioned the legality of the act and the creation of the command council.

Steenhuisen said in a statement on Thursday that his party would not give up the fight.

“What this now means — having been denied direct access to the country’s highest court — is that we will have to make our way more slowly through the court system in order to contest an issue with clear and urgent constitutional implications.

“This will delay our action, but it most certainly will not deter us,” said Steenhuisen.

He said it was the party's view that the Disaster Management Act did not pass constitutional muster.