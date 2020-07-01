Dlamini-Zuma allowed to appeal ‘blanket invalidity’ of lockdown rules

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma can appeal against the blanket declaration of invalidity of SA’s lockdown regulations, but still has to amend some of them in the next 10 days.

Dlamini-Zuma asked the high court in Pretoria for leave to appeal a judgment by the same court which declared, with the exception of just a few, that all regulations governing levels 3 and 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown were invalid.

SA has been governed under a state of disaster since March and has been under various levels of lockdown. The regulations caused controversy as they severely limited the freedoms of citizens.

Judge Norman Davis said in a judgment handed down on Tuesday that Dlamini-Zuma had been granted leave to appeal the “blanket” declaration of invalidity in the Supreme Court of Appeal, according to BusinessLIVE.

However, he said the appeal in respect of the specific regulations mentioned in the original judgment, such as those relating to funerals, hairdressers, limitation on exercise, opening of parks and childcare, was dismissed.