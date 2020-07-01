ConCourt denies DA bid to challenge Disaster Management Act

South Africans will have to wait longer to know whether the legislation used to impose the lockdown is constitutional, after the Constitutional Court refused to grant the DA direct access to challenge it.

The apex court on Wednesday dismissed the DA’s application for direct access to the court, saying it was not “in the interests of justice” to hear it at this stage, BusinessLIVE reported.

This now means that the DA, which has already lodged an application at the high court in this matter, will have to follow the standard route of first having the case heard in the high court.