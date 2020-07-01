ANC backs major electoral reform, touting single election instead of two

The ANC national executive committee has thrown its weight behind a proposal for electoral reform which would see a single election as opposed to two separate events.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule told the media on Wednesday afternoon that the party would now hold talks with other parties who shared the same view, given that such a change would require an amendment to the constitution.

Currently, SA runs two elections in a five-year cycle: national and provincial, and local government.

“We are calling for a single election: a synchronised election by all spheres of government. Obviously that will need an amendment of the constitution and if you have to amend the constitution, we will engage other parties,” said Magashule.