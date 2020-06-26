DA councillor Lodewyk Gallant remembered for service to community

A man of integrity and stature who tirelessly fought against violence and unemployment.

That is how colleagues of the late DA PR councillor Lodewyk Gallant described the man who was renowned for his passion and participation in all facets of community life.

Gallant died on Thursday at the age of 58.

DA Nelson Mandela Bay caucus leader Jonathan Lawack said: “He was a very reserved man, who spoke when necessary.

“But when he did, his opinion carried weight as one could tell that he was in tune with needs of the community.

“Being a teacher, he was truly schooled in serving the community.”

In a statement by DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, Gallant was described as a “long-standing and respected colleague” who had worked in Nelson Mandela Bay since 2016 and specifically in Ward 29, where he actively advocated for the fight against unemployment and violence in the northern areas.

Gallant previously served as a DA Eastern Cape deputy provincial chair and was also a former deputy principal of Bertram Senior Secondary School in Bethelsdorp.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gallant family during this sad time.

“Councillor Gallant will always be in our hearts,” the statement read.