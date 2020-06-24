Tito Mboweni: government to borrow R118bn from international institutions

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has revealed that government intends to borrow US$7bn (R118bn) from international finance institutions, warning strongly that it is money which must be paid back.

“Government intends to borrow US$7bn from multilateral finance institutions for its pandemic response. This includes a US$1bn loan from the New Development Bank. As a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa intends to borrow US$4.2bn through the IMF’s rapid financing instrument, which is a low-interest emergency facility.”

Tabling his much-anticipated emergency budget on Wednesday afternoon, which was necessitated by the Covid-19 crisis, Mboweni painted a grim picture. He said the country was in a race to stabilise its growing debt if it was to avoid a looming crisis which would see it unable to service its debt.