IN FULL | 'A fiscal reckoning looms': Tito Mboweni’s budget speech

But debt is our weakness. We have accumulated far too much debt; this downturn will add more. This year, out of every rand that we pay in tax, 21 cents goes to paying the interest on our past debts.

This indebtedness condemns us to ever higher interest rates. If we reduce debt, we will reduce interest rates for everyone and we will unleash investment and growth.

So today, with an eye on the future, we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery.

Our Herculean task is to close the mouth of the Hippopotamus! It is eating our children’s inheritance. We need to stop it now!

Our Herculean task is to stabilise debt.

THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Let me begin by outlining our updated fiscal and economic forecasts for the current fiscal year.

Covid‐19 has turned the global economy upside down. In the February Budget, we expected that the global economy would expand by 3.3% in 2020. We now expect a global contraction of 5.2% this year.

This will bring about the broadest collapse in per capita incomes since 1870. Throughout the world, tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs. South African unemployment increased by one percentage point, reaching 30.1% in the first three months of this year.

The South African economy is now expected to contract by 7.2% in 2020. This is the largest contraction in nearly 90 years.

Inflation will likely register 3% in 2020, in line with the outcome of this morning. Commodity price increases and a weaker oil price have softened the blow, but as a small open economy reliant on exports we have been hit hard by both the collapse in global demand and the restrictions to economic activity.

FISCAL, MONETARY AND OTHER MEASURES

South Africa has responded to this economic shock with an unprecedented set of measures.

Never before has government worked together so closely with the private sector, labour, community and the central bank. Standing as a united people, it is clear we can achieve anything.

Government’s Covid‐19 economic support package directs R500bn straight at the problem. This is one of the largest economic response packages in the developing world.

The South African Reserve Bank has reduced interest rates and made it easier for banks to lend money. The SARB has also supported liquidity in the domestic bond market. The Bank has stated that it stands ready to take additional action, should the need arise.

More than 2 million customers have received around R30 billion in relief from their commercial banks. Insurers and medical aid schemes have provided premium holidays. Landlords have provided rental relief. All in 100 days. This is indeed a remarkable achievement.

REVISED FISCAL FRAMEWORK FOR 2020/21

Turning to the emerging fiscal framework for 2021/22.

Honourable members, projected total consolidated budget spending, including debt service costs, will exceed R2-trillion for the first time ever.

Gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 was R142bn, compared to our initial forecast for the same period of R177.3bn. Put another way – we are already R35.3bn behind on our 2020/21 target.

As a consequence, gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43-trillion to R1.12-trillion. That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300bn.

Part of this revision is because the measures announced earlier this year give taxpayers outright relief of R26bn and delays in tax collection of approximately R44bn. These proposals are contained in the Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill that I table today.

Taken together, the measures and adjustments we present translate into a consolidated budget deficit of R761.7bn, or 15.7% of GDP in 2020/21. This is compared to the deficit of R370.5bn, or 6.8% of GDP projected in February.

This increase is mainly due to the revised revenue projections and pay‐outs from the Unemployment Insurance Fund. The narrower measure, known as the main budget deficit, is projected to be 14.6% of GDP.

Our early projection is that gross national debt will be close to R4-trillion, or 81.8% of GDP by the end of this fiscal year. This is compared to an estimate of R3.56-trillion or 65.6% of GDP projected in February.

Without external support, these borrowings will almost entirely consume all of our annual domestic saving, leaving no scope for investment or borrowing by anyone else. For this reason, we need to access new sources of funding.

Government intends to borrow about $7bn from international finance institutions to support the pandemic response. We must make no mistake, these are still borrowings. They are not a source of revenue. They must be paid back.

HEALTH AND FRONTLINE SERVICES

The Supplementary Budget proposes R21.5bn for Covid‐19‐related healthcare spending. It also proposes a further allocation of R12.6bn to services at the frontline of our response to the pandemic.

Allocations have been informed by epidemiological modelling, a national health sector Covid‐19 cost model and our experiences over the past 100 days.

This money partly supports increased screening and testing, allowing us to open up more and more of the economy.

We have successfully increased our Covid‐19 bed capacity to above 27,000; identified 400 quarantine sites with a capacity of around 36,000 beds across the country and deployed nearly 50,000 community healthcare workers to screen millions of South Africans.

We have tested over 1.3 million people.

Provinces will add at least R5bn for the education catch‐up plan, social welfare support for communities and provision of quarantine sites by public works departments and responses in other sectors.

We salute all the brave healthcare and essential service workers who are leading this fight.

Tariffs have been agreed with private hospitals to supplement public sector capacity.

The Solidarity Fund has augmented government’s efforts to procure medical and personal protective equipment. We thank all those who have made much needed contributions to the Fund.

These examples show that working together with the private sector with a common purpose we can get stuff done. We will use these lessons to re‐energise public‐private partnerships.

PROTECTING THE MOST VULNERABLE

Madam Speaker, over 18 million South Africans have received a temporary Covid‐19 grant. The roll out of the short‐term Special Relief of Distress grant will temporarily support those without an income. An additional 1.5 million people have received these already.

To support vulnerable households an additional allocation of R25.5bn to the social development department is proposed, for a total relief package of R41bn. All these measures will come to an end in October.

We have implemented health and hygiene measures in 7,000 early childhood development centres, and appointed about additional 1,800 social workers.

DRIVING JOB CREATION

The figures from yesterday show that unemployment is our single greatest challenge. The Economic Support Package sets aside R100bn for a multi‐year, comprehensive response to our jobs emergency.

The President’s job creation and protection initiative will be rolled out over the medium‐term. It will include a repurposed public employment programme and a Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.

In this year, an amount of R6.1bn is already allocated, and a further R19.6bn has been set aside mainly for this purpose.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

As of mid‐June, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has provided R23bn in Covid‐19 relief to over 4.7 million workers affected by the pandemic.

This has required a huge upgrade and repurposing of the UIF system to deal with the increase in mostly online applications, and to build in protections against fraud.

We thank all involved for the upgrade, there were many individuals from the private and NGO sector who volunteered their time to assist the UIF. There are still challenges but we are confident that the team is working tirelessly to iron them out.

CHANGES TO THE DIVISION OF REVENUE

Honourable members, the division of revenue presented in the 2020 Budget is revised as follows: the national share for 2020/21 increases from R758bn to R790bn, the provincial share decreases from R649bn to R645bn and the local government share increases from R133bn to R140bn.

Local government is at the heart of our response to the pandemic. Accordingly, an additional R11bn is allocated to local government through the equitable share. A further R9bn will be reprioritised within allocated conditional grants to fund additional water and sanitation provision and the sanitisation of public transport.

Municipalities will adjust their budgets to take into account the sharp decline in revenue as a result of the pandemic.

We urge communities to hold councils accountable for the spending of Covid‐19 funds. National Treasury will also monitor the spending through monthly and quarterly reports.

COVID‐19 LOAN GUARANTEE SCHEME

Madam Speaker, after a slow start, including all the detailed and technical legal preparations, the loan guarantee scheme is expanding rapidly. In its first month, the scheme lent over R10bn. Many more applications are being processed, and lending is expected to rise significantly.

Now that we have moved to an advanced level 3, most of the economy is “open for business”. We must help businesses to get moving! The loan guarantee scheme also includes a business restart option, for businesses who need support to get up and going after the lockdown. This will apply to all businesses including those with turnover of more than R300m.

We are also finalising amendments to the repayment holiday and turnover limit, and relaxing terms and conditions to support lending.

The South African Reserve Bank and the commercial banks are finalising the revised legal arrangements and will make announcements shortly. Work is also continuing to expand the scheme to non‐bank lenders.

BUILDING A BRIDGE TO THE FUTURE

Madam speaker, I now turn to the second part of this supplementary budget, which is to lay before the house the steps we are taking towards the MTBPS [medium-term budget policy statement].

THE PATH FORWARD

The gospel according to the Apostle Matthew, chapter 7 verses 13 and 14, springs to mind: "Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it."

We are faced, as a nation with a choice between these two gates.