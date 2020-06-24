DA's John Moodey calls on party to investigate Helen Zille for apartheid tweets

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has backed calls for the party to investigate Helen Zille's controversial tweets about apartheid.

The senior leader says the chairperson of the party's federal council has behaved in a manner unbecoming of a leader of the DA.

This was contained in communication sent out to public representatives and other party members after yet another party row stemming from Zille’s tweets.

In the tweets the former party leader said that the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, “decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn’t, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and infighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of.”

Zille also said that today’s laws are worse than the apartheid ones. Moodey said Zille’s tweets were wrong and misguided.

“As a South African and DA Gauteng leader I wish to express my disappointment and disapproval of the recent tweets sent out by Helen Zille. She does not speak on my behalf. I previously defended De Klerk when there was a call to have him stripped of his Nobel prize, because I recognised his contribution to bringing about a peaceful transition to democracy in SA.

“However, he alone did not dismantle apartheid, to an end. Helen is wrong and misguided to state that SA has more racists laws now than during apartheid. This speaks of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,” Moodey wrote in the brief statement.