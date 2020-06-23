Politics

Mbali Ntuli on Helen Zille's tweets: 'It's partly why I'm running, so people get an alternative view of the DA'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 June 2020
Mbali Ntuli has raised her hand to take on John Steenhuisen as leader of the Democratic Alliance.
Mbali Ntuli has raised her hand to take on John Steenhuisen as leader of the Democratic Alliance.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

DA MP Mbali Ntuli said Helen Zille’s Twitter fingers and views are just one of the reasons why she is running for the party’s top position.

She was responding to concerned citizens who asked her to take a stance on Zille, who recently defended former president FW De Klerk.

Ntuli said she has previously raised the issue in the party.

A Twitter user accused De Klerk of "state looting", but Zille defended him and said he helped dismantle apartheid. 

Ntuli said she was flooded with messages from people asking her to speak out against Zille, but she said concerns must be raised with the DA’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme joined the heated exchange and said concerns must be directed to Steenhuisen, not to the party's black members.

Ntuli has previously taken  jibes at Zille.

Last year, she criticised the former Western Cape premier for saying some black South Africans enjoyed what she called “black privilege.” 

In February, Ntuli blasted Zille and Steenhuisen, saying it was not up to them to decide how the party deals with its loss in  last year's election. She also criticised them for “being in a state of panic” and too focused on “maintaining the status quo.”

Latest Videos

Factors influencing a smooth economic ‘restart’ in the Eastern Cape
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...

Most Read

X