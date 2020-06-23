Mbali Ntuli on Helen Zille's tweets: 'It's partly why I'm running, so people get an alternative view of the DA'
DA MP Mbali Ntuli said Helen Zille’s Twitter fingers and views are just one of the reasons why she is running for the party’s top position.
She was responding to concerned citizens who asked her to take a stance on Zille, who recently defended former president FW De Klerk.
Ntuli said she has previously raised the issue in the party.
I hear you and as I say i've commented as nauseum. It's part of the reason I'm running so that people get an alternative view of the DA. It's because I do not think anybody that can seriously say that SA post 1994 is more racist than Apartheid can be reasoned with. https://t.co/aahARXW8li— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 22, 2020
A Twitter user accused De Klerk of "state looting", but Zille defended him and said he helped dismantle apartheid.
Ntuli said she was flooded with messages from people asking her to speak out against Zille, but she said concerns must be raised with the DA’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen.
I understand that people are frustrated by Helen's tweets.I don't follow her.I think i've expressed my views enough over the years so I have seen your DMs &tags but honestly I have nothing further to add at this point.Perhaps directing concerns to the party leader may be better.— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 22, 2020
I guess I've found there is no point of me constantly disagreeing with her. It's established by now & just serves to further amplify it. It also paints me as fixated on her & I'm not. The DA has serious issues to grapple with if it wants to claw back from the pits we are in. https://t.co/QODHFYbYaA— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 22, 2020
DA MP Phumzile van Damme joined the heated exchange and said concerns must be directed to Steenhuisen, not to the party's black members.
I don’t know why the attacks turn to black DA public reps when someone in the DA tweets something crazy. Go to the correct people Ask @jsteenhuisen, he is the Interim Leader. He distanced the party from something Gana said a while back & I’m sure he’ll do the same here.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 22, 2020
Ntuli has previously taken jibes at Zille.
Last year, she criticised the former Western Cape premier for saying some black South Africans enjoyed what she called “black privilege.”
1) It shouldn’t need saying but if you’re a politician having the right to offend doesn’t mean you have to do so just for the sake of it. If you’re a politician & don’t understand that voters vote MOSTLY based on their feelings about you then you’re a piss poor politician.— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) May 17, 2019
In February, Ntuli blasted Zille and Steenhuisen, saying it was not up to them to decide how the party deals with its loss in last year's election. She also criticised them for “being in a state of panic” and too focused on “maintaining the status quo.”