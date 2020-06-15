'ANC will never support motion to bring back Bobani as mayor'- Nqakula

The ANC will never support a motion to bring UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani back as the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

This was the response from ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula, after an unsigned motion of exigency was circulated on social media which calling for the decision to remove Bobani as mayor to be rescinded.

The motion was not part of the agenda on Monday when councillors noted the draft budget and integrated development plan (IDP) for the 2020-21 financial year was noted.

However, it is understood that the motion was manufactured by a faction within the ANC.

By the time speaker Buyelwa Mafaya adjourned the meeting, no motion had been tabled.

Bobani was voted out of the mayoral seat through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting in December 2019.

When contacted about the motion and asked if he knew of its origin, Bobani responded: “I know nothing.”

Nqakula said the ANC was unaware of any motion from the party to reinstate Bobani.

“We have noted what is circulating on social networks of this motion that is unsigned,” he said.

“The ANC will not support any motion to have Bobani reinstated as a mayor.”

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: "This motion was not discussed or tabled during the formal proceedings of the meeting."