'We do not speak to the devil': EFF KZN as it protests outside US consulate

EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza has likened the US to a “devil”, and indicated that the party did not bring a memorandum of demands to the US consulate because they do not “speak to the devil”.

On Monday the party joined global solidarity protests in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and picketed outside the US consulate in the Durban city centre. However, there was no written message to be received by officials there.