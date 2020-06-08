Mmusi Maimane vs Helen Zille: a wrap of shade throwing and clap backs
DA federal chair Helen Zille has proved that throwing shade has no off days, even on someone's birthday.
While her former party leader Mmusi Maimane basked in the moment of turning 40 over the weekend, Zille criticised his plans to take the government to court about the reopening of schools.
Over the past few weeks, the One SA Movement leader has been lobbying for schools not to reopen on June 8, citing issues with readiness and saying government should consider reopening them after another three months.
Maimane took the fight to court, but the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed his application.
What Zille said
Zille took aim at Maimane after it was reported that he said the fight to ensure that schools are safe was not yet over.
This attempt to keep schools closed is highly irresponsible, and will do much more damage to children's lives than Covid. The only people who should stay home are children with dread diseases, or staff with co-morbidities.https://t.co/2bxUmmmkgL— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 6, 2020
Maimane's response
He explained the reason why he was fighting for schools not to be reopened.
People who wait for your birthday to cast shade or to say negative things🤦🏾♂️.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020
Let’s be clear we fought to make sure schools are safe to reopen. That was the correct fight. There must be water, working toilets and clean and safe classrooms.
That is in fact responsible parenting https://t.co/I3Df2ZXety
Reactions
When it was suggested Zille was “irresponsible” for wanting schools to reopen, she responded: “People get flu/chickenpox/tonsillitis/gastroenteritis etc every year. We do not close schools.”
For healthy young people (below 50), herd immunity is the way to stop this disease. State-run prevention must be carefully targeted to those at risk. People over 60 and those with co-morbidities, especially diabetes, and high-blood pressure. That is a sensible strategy.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 7, 2020
When children are ill, say with chicken-pox, they stay at home while others go to school. If most are at school, we are better able to assist those who have to stay home. We cannot close schools because a few learners can't go.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 6, 2020
Sweetheart, people get flue/chicken pox/tonsillitis/gastroenteritis etc every year. We do not close schools.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 6, 2020
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Zille's shade.
Helen Zille waited until Mmusi Maimanes’ birthday to slam him for his work on safe schools. It was petty & spiteful - and further proves why he is better off out of that party. 🇿🇦 https://t.co/fsxrw7KK9i— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 6, 2020
Mmusi Maimane has been calling for schools to stay closed, until it is safe, for at least 2 weeks now but Helen Zille waited until his birthday to come at him 😂 She could have waited until tomorrow.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) June 6, 2020
That's toxic behaviour.
If Mmusi did the salt and vinegar thing, he would see Helen Zille.— Mr. Mabasa (@E_xcelsior) June 6, 2020