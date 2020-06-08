Politics

Mmusi Maimane vs Helen Zille: a wrap of shade throwing and clap backs

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 08 June 2020
Mmusi Maimane claps back at Helen Zille after throwing shade on his birthday
Mmusi Maimane claps back at Helen Zille after throwing shade on his birthday
Image: Alaister Russell

DA federal chair Helen Zille has proved that throwing shade has no off days, even on someone's birthday.

While her former party leader Mmusi Maimane basked in the moment of turning 40 over the weekend, Zille criticised his plans to take the government to court about the reopening of schools.

Over the past few weeks, the One SA Movement leader has been lobbying for schools not to reopen on June 8, citing issues with readiness and saying government should consider reopening them after another three months.

Maimane took the fight to court, but the Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed his application.

What Zille said

Zille took aim at Maimane after it was reported that he said the fight to ensure that schools are safe was not yet over.

Maimane's response

 

He explained the reason why he was fighting for schools not to be reopened.

Reactions 

When it was suggested Zille was “irresponsible” for wanting schools to reopen, she responded:  “People get flu/chickenpox/tonsillitis/gastroenteritis etc every year. We do not close schools.”

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Zille's shade.

Latest Videos

Back to school: Can the school year in South Africa be saved?
The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa

Most Read

X