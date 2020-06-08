DA goes to court to save 'thousands of livelihoods' in beauty industry

The DA has taken the government to court over the continued lockdown on hairdressers and other personal-care service providers.

DA MP Dean Macpherson filed urgent papers in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to have the ban and “criminalisation of personal care” services, which includes hairdressers, declared invalid and unconstitutional.

This comes after the party gave co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma until last Wednesday to provide the reasons and rationale for the ban.

“The minister has also failed to meet a self-imposed deadline of June 5 to publish regulations for the industry as she had promised,” said Macpherson on Monday. “The DA therefore has been left with no choice but to take this legal step to save the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people who have suffered at the hands of this government that does not care about them, and could not be bothered to provide any reasons for their hardship.

“We also believe that it is simply unjustifiable that almost every other industry is allowed to operate subject to health precautions except the personal-care industry,” added Macpherson.