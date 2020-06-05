Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting adjourned
A Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting to debate the draft budget for the 2020/2021 financial year did not sit on Friday morning.
The DA, ACDP and UDM failed to join the first virtual meeting with councillors from four venues.
Also on the agenda was an item meant to bring relief to ratepayers in the form of payment holidays on rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting, scheduled for 10am on Friday at the City Hall, Feather Market Centre, Noninzi Luzipho Building and the council chamber, started slightly late as EMS workers gathered at Vuyisle Mini Square to hand over a petition to acting Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye.
While going through the order of proceedings, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya noted leaves of absencefrom the DA and said because she had received these only 24 hours before the meeting, she deemed them unacceptable.
“The council rules of order clearly state that leaves of absence should be handed to the speaker 48 hours before a council meeting.
“I have informed the DA that it is unacceptable,” she said.
Before adjourning the meeting as it did not quorate, Mafaya threatened to continue the meeting later — with or without the DA.
“I’m saying all that I’m saying because we don’t have numbers to proceed. I’ll notify you in 24 hours on a way forward, whether we move without those who think they are the majority.
“It can’t be that if councillors feel something is not in their favour, they boycott,” she said.
Council is in session. Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya opens the session #NMBCouncil— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 5, 2020
📷 @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/cZ1wPPVCp5