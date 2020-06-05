Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting adjourned

A Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting to debate the draft budget for the 2020/2021 financial year did not sit on Friday morning.

The DA, ACDP and UDM failed to join the first virtual meeting with councillors from four venues.

Also on the agenda was an item meant to bring relief to ratepayers in the form of payment holidays on rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting, scheduled for 10am on Friday at the City Hall, Feather Market Centre, Noninzi Luzipho Building and the council chamber, started slightly late as EMS workers gathered at Vuyisle Mini Square to hand over a petition to acting Bay mayor Thsonono Buyeye.