Scopa outraged as public works boss insists R37m Beitbridge fence is fit for purpose

Although it is being vandalised daily, the director-general of public works and infrastructure Sam Vukela told MPs that the Beitbridge border fence - erected as an emergency measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 - was serving its purpose.

“Yes, we can confirm that it is serving the purpose because we did so in compliance with the needs of the client and we have not heard any contrary view that it is not serving.

“We are satisfied that it is serving the purpose,” said Vukela on Wednesday.

He was responding to MPs' questions as to whether the department believed the R37m fence was money well spent.

Vukela said this despite his boss, minister Patricia de Lille, telling the same meeting of parliament's public accounts watchdog (Scopa) that her department's senior management team was getting daily reports of theft and vandalism of the fence.