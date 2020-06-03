Ban on cigarettes will not make people quit smoking, Fita tells high court

He said there was "no rational basis" to the ban.

"This is a misguided enquiry and these hazards cannot justify the outright prohibition against the sale of the products," said Mnguni.

He said there was also no rationality in the contention that the ban would force people to stop smoking and drive illicit traders out of business, as claimed in Dlamini-Zuma's affidavit.

"The approach taken in relation to the prohibition in question is nothing less than remarkable, and apart from there being no rational basis for the prohibition - there simply being no evidence justifying it - there has been no consideration given to proportionality," said Mnguni.

"The prohibition is also out of step with the vast majority of countries throughout the world.

"There is also not any rational consideration given to the enormous harm that has been and continues to be occasioned to not only the economy, employment, livelihoods, but also to the health and safety of individuals.

"It is undeniable that simply and summarily preventing smokers and users of tobacco products from using these products gives rise to very serious physical and emotional adverse consequences. This leads to many users resorting to illicit non-regulated products that pose a significant health hazard."

He added that Dlamini-Zuma's in relation to these issues was high-handed and amounted to executive overreach.

"The tobacco ban is an anomaly within the context of the regulations considered as a whole, which have gradually been relaxed."

He said regulations were supposed to curb the spread and effect of Covid-19, but this was out of step with other regulations - including the government now allowing the sale of alcohol and allowing for religious gatherings of up to 50 people.

Mnguni said the cigarette ban has resulted in a public outcry. He said a petition to "uplift the tobacco ban" has now received formal written support from more than 600,000 people.