'Prasa is not ready to run commuter trains safely' — Fikile Mbalula

But consultations with the beleaguered public rail entity, he said, led to the conclusion that they were not ready to open safely.

“Prasa was ready to go on Monday but we can’t take that risk. There are thousands of commuters who depend on these trains and we simply cannot allow people to travel on top of one another,” he said.

“We will utilise the month of June to get ready and we are confident that from July, Prasa will operate select lines. We cannot open a service simply to have it become a vehicle to spread the virus. We have done this in the interests of safety.

The following lines have been earmarked to open first.

Pretoria to Pienaarspoort;

Cape Town to Simon’s Town;

East London to Berlin; and

Port Elizabeth to Uitenhage

Mbalula said that long distance lines would remain closed.

With as many as 8 million South Africans expected to return to work, the minibus taxi industry has also had their regulations scaled back.

“With the increase in the number of people returning to work and learners and students returning to institutions of learning, long distance public transport crossing Provincial, Metropolitan or District boundaries is permitted to operate,” the minister said.

Moreover, public transport will now be able to operate without time restrictions, while 70% loading capacity for taxis — and 50% for buses — remains in force.