Elective congress won't be compromised - Zille

Chairperson of the DA's Federal Council Helen Zille has moved to allay fears that the integrity of the party's planned virtual congress will be compromised.

In a letter sent to structures of the party - dated May 26 - Zille said that only the elective aspect of the congress will be online, branches will be given the necessary support, the process will not be data intensive and candidates will have access to delegates digitally and telephonically.

"In its deliberations on this matter on the 16th of May 2020, FedEx decided that we would not hold a full deliberative congress at this stage. The facilitation of such a large gathering discussing topical and controversial issues will require continuous and uninterrupted connectivity and significant amounts of data throughout lengthy proceedings, Zille's circular reads."