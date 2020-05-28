This is how government decides what a Covid-19 hotspot is

Most of the country's metro municipalities have been declared Covid-19 hotspots, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

She was speaking during the release of level 3 lockdown regulations.

The factors taken into account in determining whether an area is defined as a hotspot include:

The number of active cases per 100,000 population

The rate of increase in active cases

The availability of hospitals beds and related resources

Any other factor relevant for the containment of Covid-19.

The government’s newly penned lockdown regulations have outlined the determining factors for the Covid-19 alert levels.

The regulations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday that the country as a whole would move to level 3 but areas identified as hotspots would be getting additional interventions which include specialist multidisciplinary teams.

Most of the hotspots are the country's metropolitan municipalities, which are also the economic hubs where economic activity is required to move the economic needle. The need to reignite life into the economy has been one of the government’s main considerations, alongside that of health.

The five alert levels which give life to the risk-adjusted strategy were first announced by Ramaphosa last month. According to the regulations, the alert level applies across the board – provinces, metros and districts – unless a different alert level is otherwise determined.

In the case of hotspots, movements of people in that area may be restricted.